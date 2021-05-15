Briana Spencer knows how to relate to diverse groups. She is a good listener, communicator and is willing to fight for the best for our children.
She grew up in the community and is fully aware of the issue, and is ready to help solve them. She has been a part of many projects and always puts her best foot forward!
I support Briana Spence for Pendleton School District Board of Education Position 7. I know she is the best voice for my children.
Raven Manta
Pendleton
