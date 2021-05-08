In this era of lifting up youth voices, recognizing the value of diversity and building full community representation into our institutions I feel that Briana Spencer fits the bill, and the time. She embodies all of those characteristics, and brings a fresh, youthful, yet wise and experienced perspective that is needed in this multi-generational scholastic organization.
She has proven her dedication to community service through service on the Nixyaawii school board, in regional efforts for social justice, public education and more. Briana has a clear voice and vision for the betterment and support of all.
Give this generation its place in decision making for the future: Vote for Briana.
Karen Wagner
Pendleton
