I encourage you to support Briana Spencer for Position 7 on the Pendleton School District Board of Directors. I have known Ms. Spencer since 2016 when we both went through the Eastern Umatilla County Ford Institute Leadership Program.
Briana Spencer cares deeply about this community, and she is well organized and articulate. While working with her during the 2016 program, I was impressed with her passion and commitment to building a stronger community. Briana will bring that same energy to her position on the Pendleton School Board.
We are fortunate to have such a strong young woman who wants to build community and strengthen relationships. Briana is well connected and knows how to bring people together in order to get things done.
Please join me in voting for Briana Spencer for the Pendleton School Board, Position 7.
Velda Arnaud
Pendleton
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.