The spring/summer of 2020 forced many of us to evaluate and prioritize our political, social and practical activity. Consequently, when activism driven by social injustice collided with COVID-19 restrictions and conservative mindsets, the results manifested as civil unrest and/or personal resentment across many parts of the state and nation.
As I reflect on the aforementioned time in the city of Pendleton, I appreciate the fact communication and respect were not compromised by emotion as they were in more urban areas. One of the pivotal people in the Pendleton experience was Pendleton School Board candidate Briana Spencer. Albeit Spencer’s motivation is/was to bring attention to disparate national, state and local trends surrounding cultural diversity, inclusion and equity — she readily acknowledged the importance of honoring processes and differing points of view. Her willingness to appreciate the totality of circumstances and engage others in constructive conversation not only served as indicators of her character, but also as catalysts to a favorable outcome.
I firmly believe fundamental character cannot be learned, which is why I wholeheartedly trust Briana Spencer will do the right thing even when it may not be the most desired or comfortable choice. Rest assured, any vote or decision Briana Spencer makes will be weighed against the interests of need, contemporariness, history, culture and bias, which are exactly the considerations school board members should contemplate before setting precedence or memorializing policy.
This letter is an endorsement of Briana Spencer and should not be misconstrued as denunciation of Patrick Gregg, whom I do not know personally.
Stuart Roberts
Pendleton
