When I think of someone who champions for equity and inclusion within the valley, I think of Briana Spencer.
Briana grew up in Umatilla County, she went through our school districts and experienced what that was like as a student of color. She has a prospective that is vital to the benefit of all students, especially those of color.
Briana has worked on many programs that help amplify the voices of those who are often marginalized in Eastern Oregon and Washington. I have had the pleasure to work beside her on some of these projects and am in awe of her hard work and dedication.
This is my personal and professional endorsement for Briana Spencer for Pendleton School District Board of Education Position 7. Our children and our schools will be better with her as a part of the change.
Cia Cortinas
Walla Walla, Washington
