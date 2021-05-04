I have known Briana her whole life and enjoyed watching her grow into a compassionate adult. I had served on the CTUIR Education and Training Committee with Briana, where I witnessed her professionalism and passion for education. She sees through a lens of cultural awareness, which brings a well-rounded perspective to the table.
The public and I have had ample opportunities in the past few weeks to analyze the aims and objectives of the various competitors in the upcoming elections. Briana Spencer's honest and practical approach sets her apart from the other candidates. She has shown great concern for the community residents and is willing to listen to people's problems.
I am writing today to show my support for her Pendleton School District Board Position 7 campaign. She has my vote.
Eugena Burnside-Stacona
Pendleton
