I’m writing to endorse Briana Spencer for Pendleton School Board Position 7.
Briana is an amazing individual with an obvious deep love for her community. She’s demonstrated strong leadership in her work and community outreach, bringing people together across our unique region of Eastern Oregon and Washington. Her dedication to equity and representation of everyone in the Pendleton community is inspirational.
I know that if she were living in my community, I would want to see her as a leader on my children’s school board, because I could trust Briana to do what is right to support students and education that is respectful to everyone.
Elizabeth "Liz" Vann-Clark
Richland, Washington
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.