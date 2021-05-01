I am pleased to endorse Briana Spencer for the Pendleton School District, Position 7.
Briana and I have known each other for several years. We first met through work, and then getting to know each other through the participation of local community events. Since day one, Briana has been friendly, open to discussion on a variety of topics, and genuine.
In recent years, I have noticed that she has become a part of a variety of local groups/organizations and of different settings. Her mindset and voice is very specific, consistent, and respectful. Her goal is to always to make the community a better place with respect and her time investment is beyond measure.
I am very proud of Briana’s accomplishments and respectfully recommend Briana Spencer for the Pendleton School Board, Position 7. Her voice counts.
Terri Carnes
