When it comes to government spending, be it federal, state or local, that phase is pretty common. Our recent legislative session in Salem bares that out when, come hell or high water, our representatives had to spend $1.5 billion in a very short time.
Andrew Picken was able to convince State Sen. Bill Hansell, who recently complained about the frivolous spending in this most recent legislative session, to push for the approval of a $1.5 million grant by our Legislature for the Rivoli Theater Restoration Coalition. Restoration of historical buildings is an admirable cause, but if you’ve seen their plan, this isn’t a restoration or preservation project as about the only thing being preserved is the Rivoli name.
When you continually listen to city management trying to justify our outrageous water rates and other public projects the city has neglected because they lack the funding, it’s really hard to justify such an expenditure. Is the senator that far out of touch with local city infrastructure issues? Where were our city officials?
In an emotional plea, Brittney Jackson, director of the nonprofit Pendleton Children’s Center, asked the Pendleton Development Commission to redraw the borders of the Urban Renewal District, making the center eligible for various urban renewal grants. The PDC would be missing a golden opportunity if their request was denied.
During the subsequent discussion, and although the PDC had previously stated nonprofit organizations would not be eligible for grants, it seemed amiable to the idea that an exception could be made since exceptions had been made in the past for the Horizon Project, the Underground Tours and the Rivoli Theater. The discussion continued with Kathryn Brown explaining that large donations already were pouring in and government grants would be available to support the staffing requirements. Government grants mean a lot more administrative red tape and complying with their standards. Changing the borders, however, was a whole different matter as there were state restrictions.
Additionally, two other businesses also were requesting the same treatment. Given the current job atmosphere, assembling a qualified staff to support an eventual 150 clients is simply unrealistic. Without additional support from local businesses, this program has the potential to morph into another giant welfare program.
Rick Rohde
Pendleton
