I have a couple of questions for the Hermiston City Council.
Why is there no public tennis court in Hermiston? I checked; all belong to school district. Hermiston has a large tennis community that plays year-round. Compared with other outdoor sports, tennis courts would be used more frequently than fields for other sports. Please build at least a group of four.
The baseball field next to the Field of Dreams was named Shockman Field to thank the family for the construction of the field with their heavy equipment and many man-hours of labor. The sign that named the field is now gone. What happened? Please replace the sign to continue honoring their hard work.
Mike Mehren
Hermiston
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.