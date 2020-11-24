I grew up in Pendleton, and I'm writing to commend Pendleton resident Joshua Walker for breaking a sidewalk stamp commemorating the president of the Confederacy. That act of destruction was a brave act and it was the right thing to do.
Mayor John Turner's reaction that Walker tried to "rewrite history" is completely wrong. Walker's act has nothing to do with rewriting history and everything to do with recognizing history. Walker recognized that Jefferson Davis was a vile figure from one of America's darkest moments, and he reacted appropriately to seeing Davis' name celebrated. People like Jefferson Davis and Robert E. Lee should be remembered for what they were and the evil that they fought to protect. Their names should in no way be celebrated, and especially not in Pendleton, a town to which they have no historical connection.
It may be true that Robert E. Lee was a good general, a point that was made in these pages recently. It is also true that Erwin Rommel was a good general. So what? This only goes to show that the bad guys are sometimes skilled at commanding troops. Lee's skill as a general does not excuse the fact that he defended slavery, which is a morally abhorrent position that is wrong now and has always been wrong.
There is no place for the names of Confederates in Pendleton. I propose that the city make a replacement stamp featuring Joshua Walker's name. Show that Pendleton is home to brave and just people.
Strand Sheldahl-Thomason
Warrenton
