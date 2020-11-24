In response to “Resident breaks Confederate stamp …”: another childish act of vandalism/temper tantrum from a lefty; how unsurprising.
Justice in this case would call for the perp to repair the damage with his own money — and labor.
As for "Say Her Name Breonna Taylor" … how about "Cannon Hinnant Say His Name."
John Kaufman
Pendleton
I agree !! The criminal is just an immature snowflake who should be held responsible !!!
