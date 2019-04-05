This May the Stanfield School District will be asking voters to pass a new school bond. The new bond proposal for $18 million will focus on safety, efficiency, and expanding classrooms. The proposed projects include:
•Replacing the Jr. High modular classrooms with an expansion to the current high school. The modular classrooms are not energy efficient and cost the district thousands of dollars each year due to poor insulation.
•The bond would also pay for an additional gym attached to the junior high. Currently, young elementary athletes are asked to practice as late as 8 p.m. due to the lack of gym space.
•Safety upgrades are also necessary to keep our students safe. This bond will pay to replace asbestos and lead pipes that have no place being in our schools.
•Other safety improvements include reconfiguring parking and dropoff locations at the elementary school. The new parking lot would be designed so that students can safely walk from the parking lot to the front entrance without cars pulling in and out in front of them.
•The bond would also allow Career and Technical Education programs the ability to serve more students. The current wood shop and welding room are far too small and can accommodate fewer than 21 students.
Stanfield School District was also selected to receive $4 million in matching funds from the state of Oregon if the bond passes. This is a rare opportunity to receive additional funds.
Please consider voting yes for Stanfield students this May.
Kalie Davis
Stanfield
