As the COVID-19 pandemic took hold, many businesses started paying their essential workers more to help retain them and compensate them for putting their health and that of their family at risk. Some restaurants and most stores, even Walmart, added an essential worker bonus or pandemic pay, knowing that these employees were putting themselves at risk.
In the public sector, firefighters, police officers and health service workers all had to keep coming to work and face potential infections from COVID-19. The state capitol locked down and meetings were done virtually so lawmakers could avoid exposure.
The state said it would provide pandemic pay if the budget had any money. The state promised its employees that if the federal government bailed it out, it would have the money to pay them.
On March 11 the federal government passed the American Rescue Plan Act, which gave Oregon $4.127 billion. Approximately $500 million was set aside to pay essential workers from these funds, yet legislators hurriedly adjourned the session without passing this relief, saying they’ll review this during the next session.
The state is in the middle of bargaining with employees represented by SEIU 503 and AFSCME Council 75, and still doesn’t want to make any concessions to those that went far and beyond what is normally asked of them. Wouldn’t be nice if the state actually treated their employees better than a Walmart?
Jeff Coffman
Pendleton
