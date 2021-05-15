In rural Oregon, schools frequently serve as the hub of a community. Often within a district there is one elementary school, one middle school, and one high school. Our schools act as community centers and are the thread that connects us in many ways.
Schools also play a large role in the community’s economic well-being. Oregon K-12 is the largest employer in the state. In many small towns across Oregon, schools employ more community members than any other entity.
After the 2008 financial crisis, Oregon school budgets were decimated. Classes, teachers, extracurriculars, sports — all were cut in some way. With those cuts came job losses, resulting in more depressed economies in rural Oregon — many of which have never recovered. In these towns, there is an inextricable link between a community's economic well-being and the funding of local schools.
The education budget being proposed in Salem falls $500 million short of adequately funding our schools. There is no doubt that adjustments must be made to deal with the fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic, but to compromise our schools is to compromise our communities. Investing in education is critical to building a skilled workforce and allowing employers and towns to grow.
Oregon, and the towns that comprise it, cannot afford any additional lost jobs or revenue. Lawmakers no doubt have tough decisions ahead of them, but cutting education must not be an option.
Please join me in urging them to support a $9.6 billion state school fund.
Scott Rogers
Athena
