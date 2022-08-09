In response to Mike Tehran’s reply to Dr. Andrew Clark’s proposition to limit magazine capacity as a means to help gun control (East Oregonian, July 30, 2022), with all due respect, I believe Mr. Mehren is dancing around the real issue, i.e., the increasing propensity of shooting deaths en masse in the United States, precisely because of the amount of ammunition that can be fired from any particular type of gun.
Limited capacity obviously means less ability to take a school child’s life. Five deaths, while tragic, is preferable to the 60 that died in Las Vegas at a country concert a few years back. Remember that one? From a hotel window, the murderer gunned down dozens of strangers with semi-automatic weapons that had large magazine capacity.
What Dr. Clark is proposing is not only a reasonable step in fighting the violent gun virus that has infected American society (largely the white male population at that), but one that seeks to begin to curb the ability to bring mass death down on helpless civilians from the deranged.
Mr. Mehren attempts to skirt the actual social concern by suggesting his Second Amendment right is equated with his right to free speech. Nothing could be further from the truth as the mantra from childhood plainly states: “Sticks and stones (and guns) can break my bones but names (free speech) will never hurt me.” You can say anything about me you want, but just don’t fire your gun at me; the difference in effect is startling. Further, he states that “Laws restricting guns or accessories doesn’t prevent murder or crime because criminals obtain guns in many ways that aren’t legal.”
In fact, most mass shootings are carried out by no one who has a criminal record but an underdeveloped ability to manage their emotions. Road rage, gun rage, whatever you want to call it: My girlfriend dumped me, I hate Jews, my USPS boss pissed me off for the last time, etc. In closing, I state again — my constitutional right to live will always trump your presumed “right” to take my life away at the drop of a hat. Weapons such as knives, bats and chains have far less chance of taking out multiple lives at once. Just ask those Black folks in that church in Charlestown who cannot answer for themselves unfortunately because they’re dead.
Matt Henry
Pendleton
