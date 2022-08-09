In response to Mike Tehran’s reply to Dr. Andrew Clark’s proposition to limit magazine capacity as a means to help gun control (East Oregonian, July 30, 2022), with all due respect, I believe Mr. Mehren is dancing around the real issue, i.e., the increasing propensity of shooting deaths en masse in the United States, precisely because of the amount of ammunition that can be fired from any particular type of gun.

Limited capacity obviously means less ability to take a school child’s life. Five deaths, while tragic, is preferable to the 60 that died in Las Vegas at a country concert a few years back. Remember that one? From a hotel window, the murderer gunned down dozens of strangers with semi-automatic weapons that had large magazine capacity.

