In the not so distant past, Southwest 15th Street the portion that runs up the south hill into Southwest 13th Street was deemed to be in such poor condition that it required a complete rebuild. Residents in that area on the hill were somewhat stunned when the rebuild did not include at least one sidewalk.
The city’s explanation? Too expensive.
Besides, there was a staircase available. Residents pointed out the concrete stairway was badly deteriorated and in need of repairs. An engineering analysis confirmed the stairs could not be repaired and were subsequently condemned by the city. In an attempt to satisfy residents with what the public works director considered an adequate solution, he proposed a gravel path that would eventually be paved with a handrail and added lighting.
Here’s the update on that project. Lack of funding has left the gravel path mostly overgrown with vegetation. It’s unpaved, there is no hand railing and no added lighting. Those previously condemned stairs? They’re still there with a sign indicating they are closed. Incidentally, there’s a well worn path through the grass to the foot of the stairs, a pretty good indicator they are still being used. An adequate solution? Hardly. Funny, how they can always come up with funding for a project when it suits them. They’ve already managed to scrape up that extra $1 million required to fund that bus barn for those Elite Taxi bus drivers. In the era of "go green," locating such a facility roughly 3.5 miles from Main Street doesn’t show much thought or concern in light of new requirements constantly levied by the city on private construction.
In other news, the Housing and Neighborhood Improvement Committee, unable to settle on a definition of "blight," may have found the answer in Fairfax, Virginia. After an exhaustive search, apparently they’ve got the answer that’s been alluding the committee.
Rick Rohde
Pendleton
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.