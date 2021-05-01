Rick Stokoe has my vote for Port of Morrow commissioner. He has a proven track record for serving the community with high integrity and professionalism.
Since 2015, he has served as a commissioner and supported the activities at the port. The port has continued to grow and support the opportunities for our local communities to prosper as a result. We have more jobs, high than average wages, more diversification of industry. The prosperity of our county has seen enormous impacts due to the work that Rick Stokoe along with the other commissioners have supported and watched over as the port team continues to serve this county and region.
I appreciate that Rick has settled into our community along with his family and chosen to commit his time and energy into our community. His volunteer efforts are so appreciated and felt. As a volunteer myself, it has been my pleasure to work alongside Rick on many occasions.
I ask that you vote alongside me for Rick Stokoe.
Debbie Radie
Boardman
