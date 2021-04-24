The Port of Morrow is the second largest port in the state of Oregon and is the site for diversified industries that provide employment for some 8,400 employees.
Rick Stokoe, president of the Board of Commissioners of the Port of Morrow, is running for reelection. He deserves your vote. His name will appear on your Primary Election ballot, which you may have already received by the time you read this letter.
If the Port of Morrow commissioner race is the only position for which you vote, please vote to reelect Rick Stokoe. Since the port embraces all of Morrow County it is important to maintain geographic diversity on the commission.
Rick is employed full time as the chief of police in the city of Boardman, where he supervises 10 employees keeping the peace in the city and assisting the county sheriff in Irrigon and elsewhere when requested. Rick has been the chief in Boardman for 11 years, during his 31-year career in law enforcement.
He was appointed to the Port of Morrow Commission six years ago and has been elected to a four-year term since then, and was elected president by his peers.
Your vote to reelect Rick Stokoe to the Port of Morrow Commission is important.
Ed and Frances Glenn
Boardman
