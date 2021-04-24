Eleven years ago I was very impressed by Rick Stokoe when he went through the interview process for the city of Boardman police chief position, and was pleased when Rick accepted the position. He has proven himself to be a tremendous community and regional leader since that time.
Rick is a true public servant, an active volunteer who has served on a variety of committees and helped with many community activities. He is a dedicated family man, married to wife Shari for 28 years. His two children are also Morrow County residents and continue to call Boardman their home. His goal is, and continues to be, “to contribute to the betterment of Morrow County in order to provide the best possible future for our citizens, children and future generations.”
A thoughtful, insightful person, Rick has contributed greatly these past six years as a commissioner for the Port of Morrow. Please support and vote to reelect Rick Stokoe so that he may continue his service as a Port of Morrow commissioner, working along with all of the commissioners to keep the Port of Morrow moving forward in a positive and proactive manner.
Gary Neal
Port of Morrow executive director (retired)
Boardman
