Coyote killing contests are barbaric and cruel. I would like to thank Reps. Brad Witt, Rob Nosse, Sheri Schouten, Janeen Sollman and Marty Wilde for their support and sponsorship of House Bill 2728.
I’m asking all representatives to vote for HB 2728, and put an end to these grotesque coyote killing contests. There is overwhelming support, across the state of Oregon, to stop this awful practice; it simply does not represent the majority of Oregonians and their support for science-based, humane and ethical wildlife management policies.
Studies have shown that the killing contests do not reduce coyote populations, but instead can cause splintered packs, and increased reproduction rates. These contests have also not proven to be an effective means to reduce conflict with livestock or increase game species. Please follow suit with Washington, Colorado, New Mexico, Arizona, Massachusetts, California, and Vermont, and finally stop coyote killing contests and pass HB 2728.
Renee Espenel
Portland
