Last week, McKennon McDonald and Scott Fairley, both members of the Pendleton City Council, gave an excellent presentation to American Association of University Women on the condition of the city of Pendleton's street and options for raising $1 million per year to adequately fund street repair and maintenance. They urged us to complete the street funding survey on the city's website. It is our opportunity as citizens to express our opinion on the various options. I would like to urge all citizens of Pendleton to complete the survey; it takes only a few minutes.
The direct link to the street survey is: https://pendleton.or.us/article/street-funding-survey.
Karen King
Pendleton
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.