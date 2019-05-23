As Pendleton's mayor, city manager, and city council continue to wrangle over ways to fund rebuilding our streets, increasing revenue through various fees and taxes seems to be the only avenue open for discussion. In the end, after speaking to those civic groups that have great sway with City Hall, we'll get an ultimatum: Approve increasing taxes or expect a tripling of the utility fee. That's possible because no vote by taxpayers is required, and it's the easy way to avoid any budget cuts.
A gas tax is probably the most fair because it does leave you with options. You can protest by cutting back on your driving or buying your gas elsewhere. Arrowhead comes to mind and CTUIR will appreciate it. Thirteen cents a gallon is pretty hard to swallow alone, so willing participation by tourists will be essential. However, with free cellphone apps, those tourists the city is so depending on will soon discover gas is considerably cheaper at the numerous truck stops and other towns in the area.
Meaningful budget cuts, though unpopular at City Hall, need to be discussed. Token cuts like the $750 reduction in support of the Pendleton Downtown Association (PDA)'s flower basket program just won't cut it. City Hall, using the Pendleton Development Commission, has funneled millions into the downtown area with mixed results. Businesses continue to come and go on a regular basis, some just merely relocating from one part of the city to another. A program that merely shifts businesses around does little to promote economic growth. The PDA claims a zero vacancy rate downtown on their web page when nothing could be further from the truth.
Terminating both the PDC, whose administrative budget has ballooned to over $100,000, and financial support for the PDA would be a good start. The budgetary restraints placed on the use of state and federal tax/grant revenue are endless. Those same restrictions don't apply to utility franchise fees. It seems the simplest solution to our street problem would be to shift the PP&L franchise fee of $1.2 million into the street maintenance fund where it was intended to go. Then, institute a fair, sensible approach for additional housing to increase our tax base.
Rick Rohde
Pendleton
