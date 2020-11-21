The city manager’s assistant, commanding the Pendleton Development Commission and its committee, has been given free reign to direct its Urban Renewal program. The poorly conceived River Quarter Plan left property owners without a voice in how to develop their own property if they wished to do so.
The plan to build a community kitchen of sorts was purposed for the old Webb’s Cold Storage area on Main Street, the justification for that idea being that the city of Portland has one, and we have so much in common with those folks. There was the plan to relocate the old Eighth Street Bridge to Main Street on property owned by Union Pacific Railroad without first getting their permission. The latest idea backed by the city manager is to spend $85,000 on consultants for a study on breaching the levee to build a plaza with steps into the river in the area kind of behind U.S. Bank, with an estimated budget of some $2.3 million.
For some reason, perhaps because of his close relationship with Anderson Perry & Associates and his seemingly uncanny ability to sell ice cubes to Eskimos, Bob Patterson was selected to pitch this latest proposal to city councilors, fully expecting a rubber stamp approving the initial phase and the $85,000 consulting fee. Mr. Patterson appeared shocked when the council wisely questioned and ultimately tabled consideration of the project, perhaps since neither U.S. Bank nor the Army Corps of Engineers had been fully apprised of the city’s intentions. If climate change, as many are claiming, means a continuation of the unusual flooding we experienced this year, would it really be wise to put the entire downtown area in jeopardy by breaching the levee in anyway?
Most recently, the mayor announced that street repair plans were going into a holding pattern because of the COVID-19 pandemic effects on city resources and the Pendleton Development Commission made the decision to use Urban Renewal funds for public projects. With the repair of our streets repeatedly claimed as City Hall’s number one priority, and the development commission’s decision to shift resources away from projects that increase our tax base and ultimately revenue into the city’s general fund, wouldn’t it be more prudent to spend that $2.3 million on streets than on a plaza we just don’t need?
Rick Rohde
Pendleton
(0) comments
