Like it or not, our federal government will be pushing us into the 21st century at a rapid pace, spending billions of our tax dollars on infrastructure updates and technology, broadband internet service for all and a transition to electric cars, trucks, buses, trains, and even airplanes.
I hoped that Pendleton’s city officials had begun to look to the future with the appropriate actions to take advantage of this rapidly changing technology. Broadband internet for everyone: In itself, it’s an amazing system — information, books, and music available at the speed of light on your phone, tablet, laptop or desktop computers. Those new overhead lines going up are the beginning. They’re pretty ugly; aesthetics and attention to detail have never been one of the city’s strong suits. But moving them underground is not a high priority.
I was quite taken aback that rather than take advantage this gift, our library staff, with the approval of the city manager, mayor and city council, has decided to thumb their nose at this latest opportunity to reach more of the community electronically, and have instead decided to invest $127,952 of what they continue to refer to as “free money” in the form of a grant through the American Rescue Plan (the federal COVID-19 rescue plan) for a new Ford F250 XLT with a custom van box, a “bookmobile.” It will allow the library to reach out at the astonishing speed of around 25 mph to all those adults and children that don’t live within walking distance of the library.
What about that significant investment in public transportation designed to provide affordable transportation to facilities such as the library? Has it failed? To gain public support, the program is also aimed at our children. Thing is, they’ll be in school. According to our school district, each school other than the early learning center has its own library.
So, what is the rationale for purchasing a “bookmobile” rather than more computers or books? They tell me the purchase of a bus, just like those taxi vans and buses, is stipulated in the grants. I suspect, in the end, the “busmobile” will spend more time sitting parked for lack of a driver than roaming our city streets and Mission, much like all those buses and vans the city continues to purchase with more “free money.”
It kind of makes you wonder how Hermiston does it. Evidently they’ve embraced the 21st century.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.