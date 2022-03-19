I recently became a supporter of Christine Drazan after meeting her at a meet and greet sponsored by state Rep. Bobby Levy. Christine impressed me by her commitment to service, her willingness to stand up for Oregonians and her natural leadership abilities.
Christine is a fighter. As the House Republican Leader, she stood up to Kate Brown and Tina Kotek and won. She led a unified caucus to oppose tax increases, stop cap-and-trade in its tracks and protect our rights and freedoms.
Christine understands the challenges we face and how to fix them. She is the only candidate in this race with the experience to start putting our state back on the right track on day one.
As governor:
Christine will end Kate Brown’s state of emergency and repeal her mask and vaccine mandates on her first day in office.
She will repeal Kate Brown’s unconstitutional cap-and-trade program.
Christine will support our police officers and hold criminals fully accountable for their crimes.
She will keep our schools open full time and in person, get back to the basics in the classroom, give parents a forum to be heard and leave the politics at home where it belongs.
She will lead efforts to cut taxes, get the government off the backs of our small businesses and make Oregon a more affordable place to live and raise a family.
Here’s the good news: We have a unique opportunity in this election to bring real change to our state.
Debbie Radie
Irrigon
