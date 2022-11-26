First of all, I'd like to thank Commissioners Jim Doherty and Melissa Lindsay for doing their jobs. It's why we voted for them in the first place.

I'd like to address Coral Mitchell and Ann Spicer-Kuhn for starting a petition to get these two recalled. They did this because the commissioners were responsible for firing the former county administrator, Darrell Green, because he didn't do his job.

