First of all, I'd like to thank Commissioners Jim Doherty and Melissa Lindsay for doing their jobs. It's why we voted for them in the first place.
I'd like to address Coral Mitchell and Ann Spicer-Kuhn for starting a petition to get these two recalled. They did this because the commissioners were responsible for firing the former county administrator, Darrell Green, because he didn't do his job.
The commissioners did the right thing, getting rid of him. As previous articles have shown, Darrell Green was forewarned numerous times to change his actions and he intentionally didn't. This is all publicly recorded. Now, the county is looking at a $750,000 lawsuit from someone that didn't do his job and was rightly fired. It doesn't make any sense. Of course, we have already paid his wife who also didn't do her job correctly. In the private sector, if you don't do your job, you don't have a job and you don't get paid. Maybe the county/governmental sector ought to follow the same suit quickly.
I would also like to point out that Commissioner Lindsay has done more for the community than the two women who led the recall petition have ever done. As a matter of fact, I've never seen these two do anything at the community-level outside of this recall, which is costing the county between $15,000-$20,000.
Commissioner Lindsay has brought a multitude of funds to the county and specifically to Heppner. I would have wished that prominent recall figures, like Corey Sweeney, who was recently elected mayor and who gathered pages of signatures for the recall, understood the profound impact that Commissioner Lindsay has had in Heppner before letting personal and self-interested bias cloud his judgment. We are now recalling the two commissioners who are not implicated in a larger ethics investigation.
It seems that the recall group mentioned above — Ann, Coral and Corey — are pawns who are either blindly or intentionally distracting Morrow County citizens from the larger issue of other elected officials' corruption.
Vote "no" on the recall. Support commissioners Lindsay and Doherty on a job well done. It just makes sense.
Jay Coil
Heppner
(0) comments
