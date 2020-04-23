It is with great pleasure that I offer my wholehearted support for Dale Primmer, incumbent candidate for city councilman, Ward 3. I have known Dale for well over 35 years and know him to be the very kind of man we need to help lead and guide our city toward positive growth and improvement.
Dale is a man of honesty and integrity who takes the time to learn about all sides of an issue so that he can make the best decisions for Pendleton and our residents. He has already exhibited this through his work on the council during the past three years.
Dale has worked with Community Justice for the past 23 years. He started in an entry level position and earned multiple promotions to become the department director, the position he currently holds. In this position, he manages personnel and has the responsibility for a $4 million annual budget. This career history makes Dale well qualified to help make decisions needed to guide our city forward.
Dale is a dedicated family man and community member who is willing to give his time and effort to help make Pendleton a better place to to live, work and raise a family. I encourage your vote for Dale Primmer, city councilman Ward 3.
Kathleen (Katie) Curtis
Pendleton
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.