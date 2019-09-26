I’m confused. We just had a memorial on Sept. 11 for the 20th year since Saudi Arabia sent terrorists to use three of our passenger airplanes to kill over 3,000 people in our country — people of all nationalities, excluding children. This was the worst attack on our country and put us in an unsinkable war. But one, at the time, that was presented as an emergency retaliation. I won’t get into that issue.
Here we are, not a couple weeks later, and someone bombs oil wells in Saudi Arabia. Oil? Who cares? Trump tells us we have our own oil. Great. Then he turns around and wants to send our troops there to help them? They killed our people! Trump and Republicans want to help Saudi Arabia?
Conservative voters — are you still OK with this? Are you still supporting this kind of leadership that thinks Putin’s leadership is better than ours, Kim Jong Un wouldn’t lie to him, Bahamian refugees are in the same category as Hispanics and Puerto Ricans?
But it’s OK to aid and abide the same country that just 20 years ago attacked us and is still on our major enemy list! And you're OK with this? Whose side (country) are you on? If you still stand behind this traitor then you also stand behind his values. Instead of his boring saying of “love it or leave it," I’m still standing behind “change it or lose it!”
Bernie Sanderson
Hermiston
