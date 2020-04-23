I would like to express my appreciation for the service the East Oregonian provides to our community during this unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic. We are facing many challenges as we work through how to stay safe and productive in this "strange, new world" we are experiencing.
While having up-to-date information on the implications of this virus on our everyday lives is vital, I have often felt overwhelmed with the avalanche of news related to the pandemic. I look forward to receiving my copy of the EO in my mailbox and often turn to this source for accurate reporting on not only the virus, but other issues facing our community.
Although I prefer to read the newspaper in print form, I understand the need to cut back on production costs and limit the printed editions to three times a week. I would strongly encourage everyone in our community to continue to support the EO by either continuing subscriptions, starting a new subscription or making a donation to this publication. The EO does a wonderful job of reporting local news. We need the EO to continue as an information source in our area.
I also look forward to the days ahead when our various activities will start up again and I know that the staff of the EO will be there with us recording these joyful events.
Kristi Smalley
Hermiston
