I’m writing in support of Measure 30-148 to fund critical equipment, vehicles, and facilities in Umatilla County Fire District No. 1. These will keep firefighters and emergency medical technicians safe in line of duty and ensure their ability to respond when an emergency arises.
Nothing is more important than safety when it comes to the men and women who risk their lives to protect their community. Having modern equipment and vehicles at the ready ensures these first responders can perform at their best.
Because western Umatilla County is growing so quickly, the call volume increases every year. This bond will keep a high level of service and allow UCFD1 to plan for the future.
Please join me in supporting this bond and the men and women of Umatilla County Fire District No. 1.
Terry Rowan
Hermiston
