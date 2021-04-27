We have known Rick Stokoe since he interviewed and was hired as the chief of police for Boardman in 2011. Rick immediately became involved with the Boardman community as more than just the chief.
Rick has exhibited strong fiscal policies in all the entities he is involved with. It is very important the Port Commission continue the policy of equitable representation for all of Morrow County.
Please support the re-election of Rick Stokoe for Port of Morrow director.
Ray and Carol Michael
San Luis Obispo, California
