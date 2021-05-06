I’m proud to be part of an area that cares about our first responders. And now is a time we can show our gratitude for what they do as we create a safer community.
Bond Measure 30-148 funds critical and necessary equipment for our firefighters and EMTs. Budget shortfalls impact their ability to safely do their jobs, and this bond will alleviate that.
Emergency personnel are on the clock 24/7, and having adequate housing for both men and women and an upgraded alert system will make sure they’re prepared to their jobs. The bond will also replace vehicles in the emergency fleet that need to be phased out so responders can meet the needs of a growing region.
Umatilla County Fire District No. 1 leaders wrote this bond to prioritize the most necessary investments, and has committed to an oversight committee to ensure the dollars are spent as intended.
For all these reasons, I’m voting in support of Measure 30-148. Please join me in supporting our first responders.
Ginny Holthus
Hermiston
