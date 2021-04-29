When there’s a fire, a wreck, a medical emergency, a hazardous spill, or any number of other potentially disastrous situations, local firefighters and EMTs are usually the first ones on the scene. They often put their own health and safety on the line to help others.
Measure 30-148 is the west end community’s chance to give back to our first responders, now and for the next 20 years. The bond package includes new protective equipment, radio systems, vehicles, and other tools that protect firefighters and EMTs.
It also includes upgrades to current vehicle exhaust systems to reduce the cancer risk. Protecting these valiant first responders now, and in the long run, is crucial. They responded to 5,000 emergencies last year. If my math is correct, they grabbed their gear and rolled out in response to more than 13 alarms per day!
For around $4 a month, the average property owner in Umatilla County Fire District #1 can make a vital investment in the safety of our firefighting and medical first responders. As a rural resident, where time and distance are especially critical, that makes a lot of sense to me.
Join me in voting yes on Measure 30-148.
Cathy Stolz
Hermiston
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.