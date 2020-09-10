I'm writing this in support of the United States Postal Service.
On July 26, 1775, the postal system was established by the Second Continental Congress naming Benjamin Franklin as the nation's first postmaster general. It is an independent agency of the executive branch of the United States government for providing postal service in the United States, including insular areas and associated states.
I worked for the postal service for 20 years. Postal workers are committed to working hard to ensure all the mail gets delivered and sent out timely and accurately.
Louis DeJoy is an American businessman and Republican Party fundraiser appointed in May 2020 by the United States Postal Service of Governors to serve as the 75th United States Postmaster General. He is the first Postmaster General in 30 years who has had no previous experience working for the postal service. He had made so many changes, such as doing away with sorting mail machines, taking out mail drop boxes and not allowing overtime. All have hurt the ability to deliver the mail on time. Under federal law, the Postal Service must follow a certain process before altering services, including a review by the Postal Regulatory Commission. DeJoy didn't do that.
Every president of the United States has supported the U.S. Postal Service until our current president. I'm asking the people of the United States to please support the United States Postal Service because we deliver for you.
Bette Brown
Hermiston
