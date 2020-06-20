As Oregon plans for future reopening phases, we are reminded that many families continue to struggle with unemployment, layoffs, school closures, and financial hardships caused by COVID-19.
The team at the Rattlesnake Road and Wheat Field wind farms in Arlington has continued to work hard to ensure that the wind farms produce power for our homes, businesses, hospitals, and emergency services without interruption. We are carefully adhering to social distancing protocols and other relevant guidelines issued by local and state authorities.
In these especially difficult times, we also wanted to do something beyond providing power to support the local community. We are pleased to announce that a monetary donation of $8,000 has been made to Arlington HELP to assist those facing food insecurity in our area. Our parent company, EDP Renewables North America, is providing similar donations to other local nonprofits providing relief from the health and economic impacts of COVID-19 across the more than 50 communities nationwide where our wind farms and solar parks are located.
If you have the resources to do so, we encourage you to join us in supporting our local food bank and other community nonprofits providing relief services to our neighbors during this critical time of need.
Sherlene Bowen, operations administrator
Rattlesnake Road and Wheat Field wind farms
Arlington
