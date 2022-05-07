As a younger voter and caring community member, I support Susan Bower for Umatilla County commissioner.
Susan is invested in the future of this area. She sincerely cares about the people, families, small businesses and quality of life here, and her track record shows it. One of many projects she initiated was the School to Careers Employee Pipeline, a program that connects high schoolers to employers and has been successful across several area school districts.
For the past 16 years, through her start up Eastern Oregon Business Source, Susan has worked to create jobs for young people, increase the capacity of small towns and organizations, and develop leaders out of the people who live and work here.
Susan believes in the integrity of Eastern Oregon. Her years in service show her commitment to this area. In addition, she has the experience and skills necessary to advocate in the best interests of Umatilla County at a state and federal level. For her qualifications, ability, and investment to move Umatilla County ever-closer towards a strong, healthy and vibrant community, I will vote for Susan Bower for Umatilla County commissioner.
Bonnie Day
Pendleton
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.