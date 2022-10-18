I have had the opportunity to spend time with Susan Bower on many occasions. She is absolutely on top of the main issues that are so important to all of Umatilla County residents.
She fully understands how decisions that the county commissioners are making today will have an affect on all of us in the future. She has taken time to listen to those of us with real concerns about water, power costs and the critical need for expanded emergency fire, paramedic and police services as the county continues to grow. She also fully understands that our economy is not just based upon Amazon Data Centers, but also on our county's deep roots in farming and ranching along with the agricultural support services and manufacturing companies that support them.
She has been a small business owner for many years in Pendleton and understands how difficult it is to succeed in the world of the big corporations. She has been responsible for nurturing and leading hundreds of employees in companies of all sizes. And, she understands finance and budgeting which is critical in having the county spend our tax money wisely.
I really think she would be a great addition to our Board of Commissioners. Hope you do too and will vote for Susan Bower for County Commissioner.
Monique Hansen
Hermiston
