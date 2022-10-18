I'm voting for Susan Bower for Umatilla County commissioner and ask you to join me. Here are the two main reasons.
First, she knows how to manage large projects and budgets, making decisions based on what accomplishes the goals. She understands the far-reaching implications of policy decisions and considers them before proceeding. I've worked with her on city matters and seen her skills firsthand. When she recommends an action, she has thought it through, considered diverging views, and has a realistic plan. She gets things done and doesn't much care who gets the credit.
Second, before endorsing her I asked about her views on climate change. Flooding, heat issues and drought directly impact Umatilla County, including our agricultural community. Here is her response, which she allowed me to share:
"I feel the county could play a bigger role than it currently does with regard to climate change awareness. I am interested in establishing an advisory group that would keep the commissioners and the planning and economic development teams up-to-date on climate changes. I also think the county could support groups involved with climate change in ways I don't think they are currently. For instance I can see a commissioner taking concerns to Salem and talking with state legislators about climate concerns so those are considered in decision-making and legislation. I also believe there is a role for public health to play in educating people about healthy living with regard to climate change."
Susan Bower is who we need as a Umatilla County commissioner. Please join me in electing her.
Mary Hallman
Pendleton
