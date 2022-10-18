I'm voting for Susan Bower for Umatilla County commissioner and ask you to join me. Here are the two main reasons.

First, she knows how to manage large projects and budgets, making decisions based on what accomplishes the goals. She understands the far-reaching implications of policy decisions and considers them before proceeding. I've worked with her on city matters and seen her skills firsthand. When she recommends an action, she has thought it through, considered diverging views, and has a realistic plan. She gets things done and doesn't much care who gets the credit.

