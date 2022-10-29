I'm voting for Susan Bower for Umatilla County commissioner, Position 1.
Susan has been active in county affairs for several years now. During my two terms as county commissioner, Umatilla County contracted with her consulting company to assist in several areas, including economic development and human relations.
In economic development, working with me as her commissioner, she was instrumental in conducting a survey of business owners in Umatilla County to help us learn what business owners needed to grow and thrive. It told us specifically what they needed.
A large factor was lack of available, qualified (or qualifiable) help. That grew into a program developed by Susan and partnered in school districts to make high school students aware of employment opportunities and training needed for family wage jobs in our area. It involved working with employers and local union leaders to help engage those coming out of high school in local family wage jobs.
Susan drew the plan and helped execute it. No longer do our graduates have to look elsewhere for work. She worked with Umatilla County employees to develop their skills. She then drew upon existing programs of self-improvement and some that she developed. She was recognized and awarded for her work by the National Association of Counties.
Susan by her education, experience and effectiveness will be effective from day-one on the job. She will "hit the ground running" and will serve the residents in all areas of Umatilla County very well as county commissioner.
Bill Elfering
Hermiston
