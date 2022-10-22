I first met Susan and Andy Bower when they moved to Pendleton in 2005. I was on the hospital board, and Andy was setting up his surgical practice in town. Through that connection I had the pleasure of meeting them and we have been friends ever since. Actually, Susan and I served on the Round-Up Board together; I was president, and Susan was chamber president.
I can tell you the Round-Up benefited from her support through the chamber. Her leadership style was very strong and thoughtful as to how the chamber could best support the Round-Up, and she was always there to help out with every project we were working on. She made a commitment to the Round-Up and to the chamber and she was going to do that job and do it right. That is the type of person we need as a county commissioner.
I have always admired her ability to never say no. When I would call her for help with a project before I could even ask for her assistance she would say, "How can I help?" and "Yes, let me work on that." That's the kind of person we need as a Umatilla County commissioner.
It seems to me that a person who coaches others on how to be leaders would be a great fit in a leadership role in this county. Umatilla County is a vital county to the success of this state. I'm not sure the people on the west side always realize that, but we darn sure do on this side, and we need leaders like Susan to help steer our county.
I urge you to vote for Susan Bower. This is a great opportunity to have someone with her skill set help lead our county. Her track record and experience is very impressive, from being an instructor for over a decade at Blue Mountain Community College, to her many years in banking where she oversaw a $25 million budget and most recently her over 15 years in coaching others to be better leaders in and around Umatilla County through her company Eastern Oregon Business Source. Susan's qualifications and history of volunteering in this area are many, again check her track record you will be impressed.
Remember to vote, it is your right and it matters, and please join me in voting for Susan Bower, we would be very fortunate to have Susan as a Umatilla County commissioner.
Tim Hawkins
Pendleton
