I first met Susan and Andy Bower when they moved to Pendleton in 2005. I was on the hospital board, and Andy was setting up his surgical practice in town. Through that connection I had the pleasure of meeting them and we have been friends ever since. Actually, Susan and I served on the Round-Up Board together; I was president, and Susan was chamber president.

I can tell you the Round-Up benefited from her support through the chamber. Her leadership style was very strong and thoughtful as to how the chamber could best support the Round-Up, and she was always there to help out with every project we were working on. She made a commitment to the Round-Up and to the chamber and she was going to do that job and do it right. That is the type of person we need as a county commissioner.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.