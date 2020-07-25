We are born into systemic racism through no fault of our own. This is the key point as stressed by Rev. Matt Henry (Other view, July 7). We come into this world — innocent. Many, for religious reasons, may dispute this and because they do they perpetuate systemic racism.
Children of various races who are only toddlers will naturally, unconsciously, play together. These children see no differences, and that life brings satisfying rewards.
The word systemic means an ordered system of methodical habits. Simply stated, racism is an acquired habit! Habits can be changed if that need to change is determined. Too often in the religious community, when it comes to racism, this need for change in one's life is not recognized. In this failure to recognize, I believe, Jesus would say, “Get thee behind me , Satan.”
For the religious person who feels they have been “baptized into Christ,” often referred to as “born again” or a “evangelizing Christian,” they believe they are saved and that is the beginning and end of it. No way! They too often do not realize it is the culture that must also be saved, and that saving must start with themselves. To quote Matt Henry, “This is the time to speak up, to speak out, to teach and inform us utterly poor, well-meaning, but utterly ignorant white folks.”
But first, one must understand the need. Here is where the culture has more pull than Christ , and in this lies the mystery of God. In this mystery one must seek that quiet, peaceful and still , small voice that would help each to overcome racism.
Let's just drop the labels and work on seeking this still, small voice.
Ron Gavette
Pendleton
