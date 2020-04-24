There is both a positive and clearly a negative as a public servant. The negative is that, regardless of the valiant work and commitment one pours in daily as a commissioner, those that seek to defame you know no shame. They band together and misconstrue your record. One positive is that there is a record.
I had not intended to craft a response to the distasteful diatribe penned by the henchman of my detractors. However, when my eldest brother called the other night, he said he didn't recognize the person they described. I felt compelled to defend my honor and my record.
So for the record: The closest I have ever come to voting in opposition of development in the "north end" was when I proudly took a stand against converting 40 acres of farm ground in the center of 8,500 of the same into unsupported industrial property. There has never been, to my knowledge, a discussion on the agenda about Rural Residential Zoning, much less a vote.
In regards to the Justice of the Peace position, I was given some credible information by a constituent. I passed my concerns to the clerk, who gave me some advice that I subsequently followed. I made no attempt to forward that knowledge into the public sphere. In fact, were it not for the letter to the editor, it would have remained with the proper authorities.
Next were allegations that I have taken trips to Alaska, D.C., Las Vegas and Nashville on the county's dime. As president of the Association of Oregon Counties, these trips to D.C. and Alaska were covered by the state association. My additional journeys included a trip by Amtrak, saving the county nearly $800 on airfare. My trips to Las Vegas and Nashville, were on a Greyhound out of Stanfield. It saved the county a fortune, and doubtless cost me years of my life. Please Google "Commissioner rides bus to NACo."
The notion that I stopped on Main Street in Heppner to unleash a tirade of profanities at Mr. Sweek and Mr. Healy is repulsive. I am happy to have you visit with Greg Sweek to get a measured version of reality. Please bear in mind that Mr. Healy is a primary donor of my opponent. So, the "grain of salt" thing.
I am not likely to continually refute the maliciousness of my opponents. However, I feel it necessary to give folks a reference as they seek to besmirch my reputation, much the same as they did the Honorable Ken Grieb in past elections. A more upstanding citizen, you will not find in Morrow County.
I told my dear friend, George Murdock, that the only thing they got right was my name. He responded, "Still hurts, and keep your chin up." I shall.
Jim Doherty
Boardman
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.