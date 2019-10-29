I’ve been very pleased to see letters to the editor written against the Hermiston school bond. Does Hermiston need school expansion? Yes, without question. The problem is who pays for it.
We live in a state without a sales tax, a state that has one of the most progressive income taxes in the country — meaning, only a very small percentage of the population actually pays any tax. Now we are supposed to be on board for yet another bond that increases property tax assessment. The story that it doesn’t increase taxes is smoke and mirrors, and not true. Because a bond was to be paid off, thus reducing property tax, but this reduction doesn’t occur, it is still a tax increase! I for one was looking forward to paying less property tax!
The problem in Oregon is that the very few are expected to foot the bill for everyone else. The need for additional schools is almost all due to immigrant population increase. Of this population, only a very small percentage own property, thus not funding the school bond in any way. These are just facts, not a political statement.
I will be voting against the bond proposal not because it’s not needed. I will be voting against it because the state of Oregon must find a way to have everyone contribute to its expenses, not just the few.
Jeremy Anderson
Hermiston
