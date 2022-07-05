During the recent Pendleton City Council meeting, the local taxi/city bus contract renewal was up for approval, and the general public was expecting changes to address the current inadequate service.
Rather than any substantial changes to improve service, officials concentrated on increasing taxpayer subsidies to cover increased fuel costs rather than raise taxi-ticket rates. Allowing Uber to operate locally on a temporary basis, despite protests from Elite Taxi, was the city’s only recent attempt to improve/expand service.
Public sentiment continues to question the wisdom of renewing a contract that increases the burden on taxpayers without any provisions to improve the public transportation system. The answer provided by the program administer was pretty simple. Elite Taxi was the lowest bidder, in fact they were the only bidder.
The bid requirements specified the programs administrator made it virtually impossible for anyone else to submit a competitive bid. It doesn’t take a brain surgeon for those in the public transportation business to realize that owning their vehicles requires factoring in replacement costs.
The responsibility of assembling and retaining a qualified staff requires paying a living wage with benefits including paid vacations, healthcare and a retirement program. Submitting a competitive bid under these constraints would be an exercise in futility for anyone, except Elite Taxi.
The program administrator would have you believe that the lowest bidder, in this instance, provides the best bang for the buck. However, since Elite Taxi is heavily subsidized by using publicly owned vehicles and paying what is considered near poverty level wages without benefits, taxpayers are saddled with providing additional government programs for free or subsidized healthcare, child care, food stamps, rental and utility assistance, etc.
So who are the winners in this approach to public transportation? The taxpayers that pick up the tab? Not likely. Our city officials? Also not likely. It’s doubtful they even use the service. Those unused handicapped vans wasting away in the Pendleton City Hall parking lot are a constant reminder of an inefficient, expensive program, an embarrassing waste of resources. Their latest priority? It’s the construction of a $3 million building to hide those vehicles from the public eye.
The only winners seem to be the owners of Elite Taxi with a new contract, the Pendleton city manager with a large pay increase to cover increased fuel costs for his daily commutes and the Elite Taxi drivers with a 75 cent raise in the minimum wage.
Rick Rohde
Pendleton
