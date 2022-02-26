“We’ve been operating this way for more than 20 years, and it works." That’s the rationale coming out of city hall in the Elite Taxi versus Uber debate. Maintaining the status quo just doesn’t get it in a rapidly changing market. Until the issue arose of allowing ride-hailing businesses such as Uber and Lyft to operate in Pendleton, most residents didn’t realize how the city’s public transportation system and Elite Taxi service have become so intertwined.
Decisions by our city management to provide Elite Taxi with excessive subsidies in the form of equipment, i.e. handicapped vans, buses and a taxi-ticket subsidy system, have essentially put them in control of our complete public transportation system, leaving failure due to any form of competition from an outside source an unacceptable option.
There are reasons why ride-hailing businesses have flourished. The public’s needs are just not being met by existing taxi and bus services. When a city councilor offers a rather unflattering evaluation of the taxi service, you know there are problems. I suspected Uber had been operating in Pendleton for quite some time. Conversations with tourists confirmed those suspicions during the last Pendleton Whisky Music Fest. So why the sudden concerns? Could it be the decline in the taxi-ticket/handicapped program ridership that now requires storage of vans and buses the city has purchased? Were they ever really needed? What’s next? Will they go after the Pendleton Round-Up Association’s shuttle/taxi service in the future? Will the scooters be the next target?
By constructing a new storage facility with amenities such as a public lobby, locker room, restroom, break room, equipment storage, office space, a wash rack and a price tag of $2 million, could this building be something more than a storage barn? It’s quite a facility for a department with no employees. What are they not telling us? Is this some nefarious plan by Pendleton Public Works Director Bob Patterson and company to further subsidize Elite Taxi by providing a new operations facility without public approval by circumventing a bond vote? Perhaps an agreement with Clearview, a business with a fleet of handicap accessible vans, might have been a more beneficial arrangement for everyone, everyone except the taxi company.
One of our city councilors recently suggested city management should put more emphasis on projects that directly benefit city residents. Who does this new facility benefit? Certainly not our residents.
Rick Rohde
Pendleton
