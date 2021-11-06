I’m 84 years old and can remember when out government “worked.” There was bipartisanship. There was fiscal restraint. There was even a media that could be trusted.
In the 1990s, President Bill Clinton and House Speak Newt Gingrich worked together across party lines to balance the annual budget; however, they did leave a debt of $6 trillion.
Today our ineffective, failing Congress is filled with career politicians whose concern is for themselves, not for “We the People.” The $6 trillion debt has increased with the “help” of Congress to about $30 trillion today.
Deficit spending by both parties has become the norm. There is no fiscal restraint. According to the Congressional Budget Office: We amass $100 million in debt per hour.
Congress “borrowed” from the trust funds of Social Security and Medicare. Both are becoming insolvent. There are not enough workers to sustain them.
We deserve a wise and frugal government. Congress says debt doesn’t matter. Debt does matter!
In 1809, Thomas Jefferson said ignoring debt would lead America toward the English career of debt, corruption, rottenness, closing with revolution.
In 1814, John Adams said, “Democracy never lasts long. It soon wastes, exhausts and murders itself. There was never a Democracy that did not commit suicide.”
So here we are today, 200+ years later, $30 trillion in debt with a corrupt and rotten government, very close to committing suicide.
President Ronald Reagan told us: “Government is not the solution to our problem, government is the problem.” Why haven’t we listened? Why have we not taken and maintained control of our government?
Term limits are a must. We need new blood, new ideas and new voices. Americans favor term limits. Presidents Truman, Eisenhower, Obama and Trump all supported term limits.
Charles T. Crickmore
Vancouver, Washington
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.