We ask that you vote “no” on the recall. If you don’t vote, you have no reason to complain on the outcome.
Mrs. Lindsay has been a great commissioner for Morrow County the last six years. She does not just sit back and complain, she gets involved to help make a difference in our community, county and state.
Mrs. Lindsay’s endless hours of dedication and commitment will never be matched. If you have an idea or need something done, get Melissa involved and it will be accomplished and done exceeding expectations. Melissa pushed hard to get the new Morrow County Justice Court and offices in Irrigon, which was very much needed on the north end of the county.
Melissa has worked on several infrastructure grants to cities based on population yearly. Melissa fought for better bonding language in the CREZ agreement, which benefits the district surrounding Boardman. Melissa helped with getting the Gilliam Bisbee building up and going for an awesome venue for Heppner. She worked tirelessly along with her peers as a member of Morrow County Emergency Management as they navigated the COVID-19 pandemic.
Melissa helped in pulling together a Regional Solutions team to get the septic system in Ione. Melissa is a huge advocate for Community Counseling Services. Mental health is a major crisis in our communities, county, state and nation and Melissa will push to get the funding needed.
When Melissa’s term is up at the end of this year, she will not be done advocating, helping or serving our communities. She will continue to help make a difference to better all. Thank you, Melissa, for your commitment to our county.
Please vote “no” on recall.
Jim and Becky Kindle
Heppner
