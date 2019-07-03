U.S. Rep. Greg Walden held a town hall meeting in Athena at noon on Sunday. He was very forthcoming with information, from forest fires, opioids, wolves, the border, and even touched on the Green New Deal and what the cost would be to implement such a plan. He handled the antagonists very well. His staff gave out contact information and he promised to get back in touch with people with answers to specific questions.
I was impressed and Greg Walden is assured of getting my vote again. It was exciting to actually have him come to Athena.
Sally Thompson
Athena
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.