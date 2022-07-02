This is in response to the Port of Morrow's column in the June 25 edition of the East Oregonian. The Port appears to cover up mistakes and then proclaim it is the victim of a situation it had knowledge of yet chose to avoid. The port talks about its "environmental stewardship." It still is pumping contaminated water on the fields behind our home.
In 1997 I purchased a home in Boardman, the nitrate tested at 33.7mg/L, now it is 56.7 mg/L. The Department of Environmental Quality states anything over 7mg/L is unhealthy, FDA states anything over 10mg/L is unhealthy.
Thanks, port, keep on pumping, I am sure our nitrate contamination will increase in the years to come. Two of the port's testing wells are about 1,500 feet from my well. The wells are MW-13C and MW-13. I've tried to get some readings from the port but it hasn't responded.
The DEQ was long overdue in getting a handle on the port's nitrates problems. Things on the state level got a little hot, so a fine was charged to the port. This fine, I am sure, will be sent to the real victims that have contaminated wells. Good luck on that.
All wells that have been affected by the port's distributions of contaminated water are the responsibility of the port. The affected households should have reverse osmosis systems installed and maintained by the port. Find out how many wells are contaminated? The port and DEQ have done a poor job of "stewardship." We need no more long term studies that do nothing but boondoggle.
Ronald Maillox
Boardman
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.